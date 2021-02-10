JANESVILLE
Active COVID-19 cases in the Rock County Jail dwindled to zero a few weeks ago, but officials are still offering tests to new inmates when they are brought to the jail.
Capt. Kim Litsheim said as of Wednesday afternoon, the jail had 21 inmates who refused COVID-19 tests, so they are housed together. She said they are also monitored for potential symptoms.
The jail will continue to offer tests—Litsheim has said officials can't require inmates to take tests—until the pandemic is over.
News of an outbreak at the jail broke in December, and more than half of the inmate population contracted COVID-19.
The jail has categorized “active” cases as being within 10 days of a positive test result. Those beyond that are considered “recovered,” although symptoms can persist well beyond then.
Litsheim said the jail’s nursing staff has worked with the health department on its plans for distributing vaccines to inmates, but she said officials have not been told when inmates will be eligible.
“Nothing has come to us at this point, but we are making preparations for when that does happen,” she said.
Jails and prisons across the country have been considered for vaccine distribution because of how vulnerable they are to outbreaks.
Over the last several weeks during the local outbreak, inmates and their loved ones expressed concern about jail cleaning procedures and how well they were followed.
Litsheim has defended the cleaning practices.