An Evansville man died Wednesday from an apparent attempt to take his life at the Rock County Jail, where he was being held after an intoxicated driving arrest.
According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers discovered the inmate hanging in his cell last Sunday after another inmate alerted guards.
At 3:24 p.m. Sunday, corrections officers found the inmate, a 37-year-old Evansville man, hanging in a cell that only he occupied. The inmate was reportedly not being watched.
Jail and medical staff started life-saving measures, according to the release. Paramedics from the Janesville Fire Department revived the man and transported him to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office learned the inmate died Wednesday.
An investigation is currently underway by the sheriff’s office’s detective bureau to determine the in-custody cause of death. The case will undergo further review by the Wisconsin Office of Detention Facilities.
The man was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of a seventh operating-while-intoxicated offense.
Further information, including the identity of the deceased inmate, will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office upon conclusion of its investigation.