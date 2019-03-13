01STOCK_ROCKCOUNTY_SEAL

JANESVILLE ^p

A Rock County committee has found housing for a child sex offender who is in treatment, but it’s unclear whether the location meets all the state’s criteria.

The county has until March 27 to find housing for Mark Taber, a child sex offender currently in treatment at a facility in Mauston.

Under state law, people convicted of sexually violent crimes must be released under supervision in their counties of residence.

Greg Winkler, a behavioral health division manager with the Rock County Department of Human Services, said Wednesday the county has identified a possible home for Taber in the town of Lima.

Winkler is a member of the county’s 980 Temporary Committee, which met Wednesday to discuss placement options for Taber.

Because he is a sexually violent offender, Taber cannot live within 1,500 feet of schools, churches, child-care centers, parks, places of worship and youth centers. He also cannot live adjacent to properties where children live because he is a child sex offender.

Winkler said finding a site was easier than expected. Taber has disabilities, and My Choice Family Care, which treats seniors and adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities, assisted in the search for Taber’s housing, Winkler said.

The county was notified that My Choice would help find housing for Taber after the committee’s first meeting in January, Winkler said. The two entities have been coordinating their searches.

Winkler said the town of Lima location meets all the state’s criteria except that children might live on a property that shares a line with it.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office was expected to release a report on the location Wednesday but had not by The Gazette’s print deadline.

Winkler said the county will have to find a new location if children live at an adjacent property.

Taber was found to be a sexually violent offender, meaning he suffers from a mental disorder and is highly likely to re-offend.

He is a Rock County resident who was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1991.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.