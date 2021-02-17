JANESVILLE
Rock County’s district attorney said Wednesday he believes the woman who was killed in a Wisconsin Dells hotel room is the same woman a Janesville man was charged with attacking locally a few weeks ago.
State authorities Tuesday confirmed Jeremy L. Mondy, 34, is the man they arrested Sunday, suspecting him of killing a woman they found with him in a hotel room late Sunday morning.
Mondy has not been charged in the Columbia County incident. Jail records listed his offense as first-degree intentional homicide.
Mondy was charged, however, in Rock County Court with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after a woman reported that he told her, “I’ll kill you before I go back to jail,” according to the complaint about an incident from Feb. 2 and 3.
“It is my understanding that the victim of the homicide is the same victim from our Rock County case,” District Attorney David O’Leary said in an email to The Gazette on Wednesday.
O'Leary made similar comments to WKOW on Tuesday.
Details about the Wisconsin Dells incident had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
Janesville police have said the woman whom Mondy was charged with attacking in Janesville is the same woman who was reported missing Sunday. But they previously did not confirm if she was the woman found in the hotel room.
Mondy also was charged with misdemeanors after he was accused of breaking the same woman’s door frame in March 2020.
In its Tuesday news release, the state Department of Justice said it is not naming the woman who died “at this time.” The department said the family has requested privacy.