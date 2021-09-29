Sorry, an error occurred.
EVANSVILLE
The family of William Church has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.
The reward has been increased to $4,500, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Church, 21, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run shortly after midnight Nov. 17, 2018, as he was walking along North County M near Hill Road, just outside Evansville.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office tip line, 608-757-7911, Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636, or use the P3 Tips app.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward of up to $1,000 soon after Church’s death. Church’s family recently raised the money to increase the reward.
