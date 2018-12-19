JANESVILLE
Dex, a retired police dog with the Rock County Sheriff's Office, died Saturday, according to a news release Wednesday.
Dex was formerly assigned to Deputy Shawn Nolan. He began working at the sheriff's office in April 2010, and he retired in October 2016, according to the sheriff's office release.
He worked in the patrol bureau, SWAT and Special Investigations Unit. He assisted Nolan by sniffing out narcotics at schools and traffic stops, according the release, and he apprehended suspects in burglaries and worked diligently to locate missing persons.
"Dex was spoken highly of by his fellow deputies that he protected and was one of the best partners that Deputy Shawn Nolan ever had the pleasure of working with," the release states.
