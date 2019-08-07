A retired Beloit police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to transporting a minor across state lines with the intent that the minor engage in sexual activity.

The plea by Larry J. Woods, 62, of 1436 Grant St., Beloit, was part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, in Madison. A second, identical charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. As part of the plea agreement, Woods will get the maximum available sentence reduction for taking responsibility for the crime, according to the plea-agreement document.

Woods was found guilty, and sentencing was set for Nov. 6.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court, Woods had sex with a teenage girl in 2017-18 in a vehicle and hotels in Beloit and Rockford, Illinois.

Woods is charged in Rock County Court with repeated sexual assault of a child, for which he faces prison time. Sentencing on that charge is set for Sept. 27.