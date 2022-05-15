Janesville police say a person driving this Dodge Challenger was involved in a phone scam in which the person collected money from someone who was told a family member was in jail and needed financial help.
Janesville Police Department
Police said Saturday that a city resident lost $5,000 after being victimized by a telephone scam.
Police said in a news release that the person received a phone call about a jailed family member and that for the person to be released, the person on the phone needed money. The scammer and the victim arranged for someone to pick up $5,000 at the victim's home.
The suspect, who arrived at the home in a dark gray Dodge Challenger, was described as a white man, about 40 to 50 years old, clean shaven, heavier set, and wearing a baseball cap and reflective safety vest, police said.
Anyone with information about the crime should call the police department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.
In the release, the police department also reminded the public to remain vigilant about phone scamming threats.
Scammers often impersonate government agencies, family members, charities or businesses to try and collect money or gift cards from victims. People are encouraged not to send money or give out personal information in response to unexpected requests that can take the form of text messages, phone calls or emails.
