JANESVILLE
A man charged in a gun slaying of two women in Janesville in February is now in custody at the Rock County Jail after he was released from prison in Illinois, police records indicate.
Janesville police on Saturday confirmed Illinois resident and former UW-Madison wide receiver Marcus Randle-El, 34, was booked into Rock County Jail on Friday after his release from an Illinois prison.
Randle-El’s move to Rock County was expected, the Rock County District Attorney’s Office told The Gazette earlier this month.
The former UW Badgers wide receiver and Illinois resident is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 10 shooting deaths on Janesville’s north side of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory.
Randle-El was in Illinois prison since earlier this year serving a sentence that came because he’d been on parole at the time of the Janesville murders, authorities said.
Authorities expected he’d be released in Illinois on Friday, but the Rock County District Attorney’s Office officials were waiting to learn if a judge would uphold an extradition waiver Randle-El had filed earlier this year related to the homicide charges here.
A Janesville police arrest report indicates Randle-El was booked into jail in Rock County on Friday on a bench warrant in connection to the February homicide charges and for related charges of operating a stolen vehicle and illegal firearms possession by a felon. A Janesville police supervisor on Saturday confirmed that Randle-El was in custody in Rock County but had no further details.
The most recent filing in Rock County Court in Randle-El's case is a demand for discovery filed by his lawyers Dec. 9, according to online court records.
According to the Janesville arrest report, Randle-El is slated to appear in Rock County Court on the homicide charges Monday.