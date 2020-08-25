After people rioted against police violence for a second night in Kenosha, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st Congressional District, said Tuesday he would support a request for federal help for police.
But Roger Polack, a Democrat challenging Steil for the 1st District seat, said Steil’s approach is wrongheaded.
“The violence and destruction we witnessed the past two nights in Kenosha needs to be stopped,” Steil said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “Public safety must be assured. If the mayor and governor don’t believe they have sufficient resources to do so, they need to request federal assistance immediately.”
Jacob Blake, 29, was seriously wounded when a police officer shot him in the back Sunday evening.
The case is another example of a Black man assaulted by police under questionable circumstances. Police have released few details about the shooting.
The case has garnered national attention and outrage as videos of the incident have spread.
Protests have included fires set to destroy vehicles and other property, looting and broken windows, the Kenosha News reported.
Some protesters reportedly threw objects at police.
"Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back in front of his children, is fighting for his life, and may never walk again,” Polack said in a news release. “Bryan Steil won't admit that centuries of discrimination against Black people have contributed to such tragedies. If Bryan Steil is talking about bringing in federal law enforcement officers to inflame tensions, he is reading from a political playbook that has failed, most recently in Portland (Oregon).
“While I have tremendous respect for federal law enforcement officers—having served alongside them both at home and abroad—this is not the time or place for them," Polack said.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., issued a statement Tuesday deploring the vandalism and violence but did not call for federal intervention. He asked that Evers provide enough National Guard troops “to maintain order.”
Evers sent 125 Wisconsin National Guard troops to Kenosha on Monday and said Tuesday he would increase the Guard’s presence.
Evers did not call for federal help.
Evers’ action prompted criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union.
ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Chris Ott said in a statement that deploying the troops was unnecessary and could trigger more problems.
“People in Kenosha have a constitutional right to express their indignation over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as to demand an end to the epidemic of police violence that has systematically harmed and killed Black and brown people for generations," Ott’s statement reads.
“Based on what we’ve witnessed in protests across the country, we know that militarized policing often only serves to exacerbate tensions, and opens the door to more police misconduct and violence,” Ott said.