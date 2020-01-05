TOWN OF BELOIT

A Rock County Sheriff’s deputy offered to show a driver what was wrong with the way his license plate was displayed.

The incident ended with Edward D. Lund, 59, 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, being arrested on a charge of seventh offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, a felony, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:18 p.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped Lund at Riverside and Auburn drives in the town of Beloit for a registration violation. The deputy allowed Lund to get out of the car to look at the license plate. The deputy detected the smell of alcohol coming from the driver, the news release said.

Lund was arrested after an investigation. He consented to a blood draw and results are pending, the news release said.

Lund was also cited for operating a vehicle without insurance and having open intoxicants in a vehicle, according to the news release.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.