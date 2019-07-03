ELKHORN

A Delavan man accused of supplying the drugs that killed a 27-year-old woman last week is charged with party to first-degree reckless homicide.

Andy H. Rodriguez, 38, of 317 Autumn Drive, also is charged with party to delivering heroin and party to possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint.

Police were dispatched to Rodriguez’s home at about 9 a.m. Thursday for a report of a drug overdose. The woman, who is identified in court documents only by her initials and date of birth, was treated by an ambulance crew but was declared dead at the scene by the medical examiner, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez told investigators he had sneaked the woman into his basement the night before, and they mixed the heroin they had. The woman injected herself with heroin from a syringe and the two “hung out,” according to the complaint.

Rodriguez said he checked on the woman “a few times throughout the night.” He called an ambulance after she vomited and felt cold to the touch, according to the complaint.

He performed CPR as instructed by a police dispatcher until an ambulance arrived.

The woman’s boyfriend told police she had taken his car the night of June 26. He said she struggled with drug addiction and had used heroin before, according to the complaint.

A search of Rodriguez’s home revealed drug paraphernalia, including syringes and spoons with burned residue, according to the complaint.

In court Monday, Rodriguez was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond and ordered to have no contact with the woman’s family.

He is scheduled to be in court next at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.