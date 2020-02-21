JANESVILLE

The Rock County District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged Marcus T. Randle El with the murders of two young women Feb. 10 in Janesville.

The complaint cites several witnesses who said Randle El, 33, was a drug dealer who frequently came from Chicago to Janesville and who had dealings with one of the women, Seairaha J. Winchester.

The witnesses said Winchester was afraid of what Randle El would do to her because she owed him money.

The complaint charges Randle El with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide as a repeat felony offender.

Each charge carries a life sentence.

He also is charged with armed carjacking and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

Winchester, 30, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, were found shot and barely alive along Midvale Drive early on the morning of Feb. 10. Officers soon traced Winchester’s Jeep Cherokee to Justice, Illinois, where it had been abandoned along an Interstate highway with signs that someone had tried to set it afire, according to the complaint.

An arrest warrant also was issued Friday for Randle El, who is being held by the Illinois Department of Corrections on a parole violation.

This story will be updated.