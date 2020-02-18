JANESVILLE

The man expected to be charged in a double homicide in Janesville has decided not to fight extradition from Illinois.

But it was not clear how soon he might be returned to Janesville.

Marcus T. Randle-El, 33, appeared in a Cook County courtroom in Chicago on Tuesday morning and agreed to go along with extradition to Rock County to face a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, according to court documents obtained by The Gazette.

First-degree intentional homicide is Wisconsin’s version of first-degree murder. It carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Randle-El is suspected of shooting and killing Seairaha Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois, early the morning of Feb. 10 in the 3200 block of Midvale Drive in Janesville.

Janesville police Lt. Charles Aagaard on Tuesday declined to discuss a motive.

Matt Walberg with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday afternoon that Randle-El would remain in the Cook County Jail overnight and be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Wednesday because of a parole hold.

Randle-El was placed on parole in October 2018 after serving time for a 2014 incident in which he abducted his daughter at gunpoint, according to news reports.

Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary said in an email Tuesday he was waiting to hear whether Illinois will revoke Randle-El’s parole before extradition goes forward.

“It is unlikely, but possible, that Cook County could revoke his supervision, send him to prison down there, and then we would have to bring him back from prison down there,” O’Leary said. “If he waives extradition and they do not revoke, then we would bring him back immediately. We are waiting to hear from Cook County.”

The victims were seen on video at about 2 a.m. Feb. 10 at the TA Express Travel Center truck stop, which is next to the scene of the shootings.

Police believe the women intended to meet Randle-El later that morning, but Aagaard on Tuesday would not say why they planned to meet.

A passerby found the women, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at about 3:15 a.m. and called 911, police said.

Aagaard has said Randle-El, Winchester and McAdory knew each other but weren’t friends.

Police believe Randle-El drove McAdory’s black Jeep Cherokee from the scene and traveled to Illinois. State police found it abandoned along Interstate 294 in Justice, Illinois, just west of Chicago. Police earlier had said the Jeep was found on I-90 at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Randle-El arranged through his lawyer to turn himself in to Chicago police on Saturday, and Janesville police were given enough notice to be able to be there when he did so, Aagaard said.

Randle-El declined to talk to the Janesville officers, Aagaard said.

An arrest report states a Chicago police fugitive-apprehension unit and FBI task force “had contact with” Randle-El’s attorney, leading to Randle-El giving himself up.

Brandon Brown, listed as attorney for Randle El on Illinois court documents, declined to comment Tuesday when contacted by The Gazette.

Aagaard said Tuesday that investigators have no information about anyone else being involved in the homicides, but he noted the investigation is continuing.

Randle-El lived in Homewood, Illinois, police believe, but he periodically stayed in Janesville. Aagaard would not say where in Janesville.

Police have begun sending case documents to the district attorney’s office, part of an ongoing process, Aagaard said.

“At this point, they are asking we get them everything we have, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.