JANESVILLE
A Janesville man faces numerous felony charges after a police pursuit that ended in a foot chase across a farm field.
Jess A. Hurley, 40, of 4700 West Highway 14, No. 12, Janesville, was arrested Friday on charges of battery to a law officer, recklessly endangering safety, felony fleeing and bail jumping.
At 11:05 a.m. Friday, Rock County sheriff’s deputies spotted Hurley sitting in his car at a business on Venture Drive in Janesville, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Hurley was wanted for false imprisonment, strangulation and battery in connection with an incident Dec. 18.
Deputies in marked squad cars boxed Hurley in and then got out of their cars to take him into custody. Hurley put his car in reverse and rammed the squad car behind him. He then put his car into drive and fled, running over a deputy’s foot, according to the news release. The deputy suffered minor injuries.
Officers chased Hurley north on Beloit Avenue, east on Delavan Drive, south on Highway J and then west on Avalon Road. Deputies pushed Hurley’s car though the fencing on the south side of Avalon Road and into a farm field.
Deputies lost sight of Hurley’s car. They later found it abandoned in a field in town of La Prairie, about a mile south of where it was last seen, the news release said.
Hurley was found walking through a field southeast of the car. He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, the news release said.
Hurley remains in custody at the Rock County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation, and additional traffic citations may be issued, the news release said.
