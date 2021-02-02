WHITEWATER
Police responding to a disturbance Thursday say they found a puppy that had been killed during an argument between a man and a woman.
Tyrone A. Williams, 24, of Newark, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty in Jefferson County Court on Friday to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, both as acts of domestic abuse, and mistreating an animal, according to online court records.
Police were called to the 400 block of North Tratt Street around noon Thursday for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a Whitewater police news release.
Williams and witnesses told police that a woman had been staying for about a week at the apartment, where Williams lived with another woman who shared a child with Williams, according to the criminal complaint.
Williams and the out-of-state visitor, who had been friends since childhood, got into an argument over a party Williams had planned in the apartment, according to the complaint.
The friend and her husband—who talked or texted with Williams by phone from North Carolina, where he is stationed—were upset that people were being allowed in the apartment during the pandemic, witnesses said.
Williams told the friend she had to leave, and he pushed, shoved and grabbed her to get her out of the apartment, according to the complaint. He also allegedly threw her belongings into the hallway, breaking a video game system.
It appears the visitor was the only one other than Williams who saw what happened to the dog. She said Williams held the dachshund over his head and threw it to the floor and then threw it into the hallway, according to the complaint.
A neighbor tried “lifesaving procedures” on the dog, according to the complaint.
Williams, whose former address was the Whitewater apartment building where the incident took place, was released on a signature bond after the Friday hearing. A pretrial conference is set for Feb. 24 and a status conference for March 25.
The charges are all misdemeanors. The disorderly conduct charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine. The criminal damage charge carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine. The maximum sentence on the animal mistreatment charge is nine months in jail and a fine of $10,000.