JANESVILLE

A woman invited a man she met via Facebook into her Janesville home, and now the man is accused of molesting her daughter, according to court documents.

Daniel L. Stokes, 27, of 1713 Bayliss Ave., Beloit, was charged Friday in Rock County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.

Stokes was held on a $10,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance Friday.

The girl’s mother told a Janesville police detective she met Stokes through Facebook on Oct. 18.

The mother agreed to let Stokes stay in the basement of her apartment building at times and sometimes in the apartment because he was homeless, according to the criminal complaint.

The mother said the girl told her counselor about the incident Nov. 13, and the counselor told the mother.

The 7-year-old told investigators she was coloring near the couch, and her mother was sleeping on the couch next to the man she knew as “Danny” when the incident occurred, according to the complaint.

The girl said the man touched her on the outside of her clothing over her intimate areas, kissed her and told her she was beautiful, and he also had her touch his nipple with her hand, according to the complaint.

Stokes was charged as a repeat felony offender. His previous convictions were for robbery and expelling bodily substances as a prisoner, according to the complaint.

Stokes is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday to continue his initial appearance.