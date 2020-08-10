JANESVILLE
The Rock County District Attorney’s Office on Monday reduced the number of charges a Beloit man faces in a June shooting at a town of Rock strip club.
Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, stood mute on his charges Monday, and a court commissioner entered pleas of not guilty to the five charges he faces. Those are first-degree versions of attempted intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety and reckless injury.
Wiggins appeared Monday for his preliminary hearing, where Court Commissioner Jack Hoag agreed there was probable cause to bind Wiggins over for trial.
Defense attorney Matthew Lantta disagreed and echoed points made in a motion to dismiss the criminal complaint.
He argued that Wiggins only returned fire after Damont D. Green, 27, shot at him in the entrance area of Blu Astor, formerly Diamond Jim’s Isabella Queen, after a dispute inside the club.
The criminal complaint showed no intent to kill, Lantta wrote. It also did not show utter disregard for human life—an element of the other charges he faces.
Green also faces several charges from the June 20 shooting that injured at least four others.
During Monday's hearing, which was held via video, Wiggins appeared to shake his head a few times during the proceedings.
The two are accused of getting into a fight at the club. Video surveillance shows Wiggins leaving the club, going to his car and retrieving what looks like a gun, according to testimony from Rock County sheriff’s Detective Luke DuCharme.
There were 27 people in the area of the shooting, the detective said.
Lantta said Wiggins had a concealed carry permit.
Green also has filed a motion to dismiss six of the eight charges he faces.
While Wiggins’ next court date was not immediately scheduled Monday, Green is set to appear for a decision on his motion at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.