ELKHORN

A Whitewater man suspected of driving while intoxicated fled from police, drove through yards and hit a mailbox, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 14 for Adam K. Hiland, 34, of 1036 W. Main St., No. 4, court records show.

Hiland is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration as a fourth offense, attempting to flee an officer, operating while revoked, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Town of Delavan police say an officer stopped Hiland at about 2:50 a.m. Aug. 10. Hiland would not give the officer his ID card and instead drove off, the complaint states. The officer reported having to back away to avoid being struck.

During the ensuing chase, Hiland reached speeds of 100 mph, according to the complaint. He also drove through yards, and one property owner told police a mailbox was destroyed.

Police said they eventually found Hiland’s vehicle, with his wallet and driver’s license inside, in a cornfield off Borg Road.

Police said Hiland smelled of intoxicants and exhibited bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. They believe his blood-alcohol concentration was more than his 0.02 limit, according to the complaint.