ELKHORN

An Elkhorn man charged with his fourth intoxicated driving offense admitted drinking two shots of tequila before police say he drove through a stop sign, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Delavan police say Jameson R. Myers, 31, of 33 West St., No. 311, drove while intoxicated at about 3 a.m. Sunday at Highway 11 and Beloit Street in Delavan, according to the complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Results from a blood test are pending.

Myers has previous OWI convictions in 2008 and in 2010 twice, the complaint states.