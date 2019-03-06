ELKHORN

An East Troy woman charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving drove on a sidewalk and bumped her vehicle against a building, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 28 in Walworth County Court.

Amanda K. Engel, 29, of 2102 West St., told police she had one drink before driving in the village of East Troy at about 11 p.m. Feb. 27, according to the complaint.

A breath test revealed Engel had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.21, nearly three times the legal limit.

Engel also had glassy eyes and slurred speech, the complaint states.

She was convicted of intoxicated driving in 2012 and in 2016 twice, according to the complaint.

