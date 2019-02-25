ELKHORN

An East Troy man faces another charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving after being released on bond in a different OWI case, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Prosecutors say Gregory M. Knox, 41, was speeding and failed to stop for a stop sign at about 11:41 p.m. Feb. 11, according to the new complaint. Police reported finding a mixed drink in the vehicle's center console.

Knox refused to answer questions, the complaint states. Results from a blood test are pending.

Judge Phillip Koss on Feb. 12 ordered Knox held on a $5,000 bond. His bond for a different intoxicated driving case in October had been $500, court records show.

Knox is accused of driving through a yard and almost striking a tree Oct. 18, according to an earlier complaint charging him with fourth-offense intoxicated driving.

He has previous intoxicated-driving convictions in 1998, 2003 and 2005, according to the complaint.

