COVID-19 at the courthouse

Tuesday’s sentencing hearing of Jovanni Sanchez was conducted by video conference. A few minutes into the hearing, Judge John Wood said courthouse officials were sent home Tuesday because of “an incident involving the coronavirus.”

Wood mentioned during earlier court proceedings there was a positive test result from someone on the courthouse fifth floor, where the judges and related staff have their offices.

County Administrator Josh Smith forwarded an email to The Gazette that was sent to courthouse officials that said, “We are aware that there may have been a possible exposure to COVID 19 within the Judicial Offices.”

“We are taking all available precautionary measures to ensure cleanliness of the office, all work areas and equipment,” the email states. “All people who have worked in the Judicial Offices within the last two weeks are asked to work from home until we have further direction from the health department.”