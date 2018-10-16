JANESVILLE
A Janesville man who stabbed another man in the stomach last December was sentenced to jail and probation in Rock County Court on Tuesday.
Justin G. Pennycook, 23, of 1061 S. Terrace St., Janesville, will spend the first six months of his sentence in the Rock County Jail with work-release privileges.
Pennycook could serve the six months at home on a monitoring bracelet. The sheriff’s office decides whether the bracelet is appropriate.
Pennycook pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree reckless injury. A part of the charge that could have enhanced the penalty, “by use of a dangerous weapon,” was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Barbara McCrory imposed the sentence, which was the same as the sentence recommended by the prosecution and defense.
The incident involved jealousy between two young men and an over-reaction, defense attorney Michael Murphy said.
Pennycook went to the east-side Janesville home of the victim with a knife and stabbed him once in the stomach, according to witness accounts in the criminal complaint.
Assistant District Attorney Cheniqua White said Pennycook believed the victim, Dalton Rademacher, 19, was going to fight him.
Pennycook has a child with a woman who at the time was pregnant with Rademacher’s child, according to the complaint.
That day, the woman told Pennycook that Rademacher had been “physically abusive” with her, and that apparently prompted the attack.
Murphy noted Pennycook had no criminal record before the knife attack and said a felony conviction and six months in jail are sufficient punishment.
McCrory noted Pennycook didn’t have to go to Rademacher’s home armed with a knife.
“So, you did go over there to confront the victim, and you took a weapon with you when you went over there,” McCrory said.
McCrory said the probation should be an incentive for Pennycook to keep his nose clean. She warned him that if he violates the rules of probation, he will return to her for further sentencing.
