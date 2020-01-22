JANESVILLE

An Illinois man who killed his friend in a 2018 town of Beloit intoxicated-driving crash was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Rock County Court.

Cori L. Reed, 36, of McConnell, Illinois, was sentenced by Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory to six years in prison with five years of post-release supervision in the death of Eric Gustason, 27, of Lena, Illinois, on Sept. 23, 2018.

Reed earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

During Tuesday’s emotional hearing, the Gustason family spoke of the heartbreaking loss of a man they said was one of a kind.

“Eric was the most kind and loving person I had ever known,” mother Tammy Gustason said. “He always saw the good in everyone.”

Reed was driving a Lincoln SUV east on County BT and failed to stop at the intersection with County S, according to court records. The SUV entered a ditch, rolled over and came to rest on its roof in a cornfield.

Gustason reportedly was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at a local hospital. Another man was injured in the crash.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Buker said crash reports show Reed was traveling 72 mph and accelerating before the crash. Reed had traces of THC and cocaine in his system along with a 0.08 blood-alcohol concentration nearly five hours after the crash, Buker said.

Reed remained on the scene for more than an hour without calling for help. He made multiple calls to family members between 2:45 and 4:14 a.m., Buker added.

The Gustason family questioned what might have been done in that time that could have prevented Eric’s death.

“You made a conscious choice not to call for help,” Tammy Gustason told Reed in her statement to the court. “He didn’t deserve to have his life end that way.”

Reed apologized Tuesday to the Gustason family, saying he wants to use his case as an example to others of the dangers of drunken driving and drug use.

“I should have chosen a better option that could have prevented this loss,” Reed said.

McCrory granted Reed 78 days of sentence credit.

In 2018, Wisconsin reported 159 alcohol-related crash deaths, according to the state Department of Transportation.