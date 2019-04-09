01STOCK_HANDCUFFS1

Sheriff’s deputies found a safe with 2 pounds of marijuana in it when they raided a Janesville house Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.

Arrested as a result of the search warrant raid were Justus W. Lock, and Kayla R. Ramirez, both 18, of 428 Harding St.

The pair were both charged in court Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver both marijuana and LSD, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The pair lived in a bedroom at the near-east side address, where deputies also found $3,900 and 35 doses of the hallucinogen LSD, according to the complaint.

Ramirez told deputies that Lock owned the marijuana, which he smokes and sells, and she helps him deliver the drugs in the Delavan area, according to the complaint.

Lock also has sold LSD, cocaine and Xanax, Ramirez said, according to the complaint.

Lock admitted to selling the drugs, including a promethazine-codeine mixture known by the street name “lean.”

Promethazine is prescribed for the treatment of nausea, vomiting and motion sickness but has been reportedly used by chronic opioid users and is thought to enhance opioids’ effects, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

At their court appearances Tuesday, Ramirez was released on a signature bond, and Lock was held on $250 cash bond.

