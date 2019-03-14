01STOCK_HANDCUFFS2

JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested a woman on a count of felony endangering safety early Thursday after a man she knows reported she chased him around her home with an ax and then began hacking at furniture.

According to Janesville police incident reports, Tina L. Horstman-Brown, 56, 315 S. Atwood Drive, Janesville was having an argument with the man at about 12:17 a.m. Thursday when she picked up a brown Garret Wade ax and began chasing the man around the house, threatening to kill him.

When Horstman-Brown couldn’t catch the man, she turned the ax on a piece of furniture and began to hack away at it, according to reports. The man called police, according to reports.

Police arrested Horstman-Brown on a single count of recklessly endangering safety/domestic violence, according to reports. She was being held at the Rock County jail.

She was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to reports.

