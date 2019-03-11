MILTON

Milton police are warning of a possible forged-check operation that targets banks.

Detective Ryan Justice sent an alert to law enforcement and news media on Monday, telling of two attempts to pass forged checks purportedly from Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton.

The first instance was Thursday at the Bank of Milton, which employees thwarted, but the person, wearing a yellow safety vest, was not caught, according to the alert.

The second attempt was Saturday, when James W. Everhart, 54, of Windsor, tried to pass a $992 check, police said.

Everhart told police a man in Madison he knew only as Buck recruited him to pass forged checks, all in the $900 range.

Buck gave him a yellow safety vest and arranged rides to banks, Everhart told police.

Everhart said he passed at least six checks, including a BMO Harris bank on the west side of Madison and Gateway Bank near Oregon, according to the alert.

Everhart was held at the Rock County Jail. He was scheduled to make is initial court appearance Monday afternoon.