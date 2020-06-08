JANESVILLE
The victim in a Saturday shooting appeared to be in stable condition Monday as police continued looking for the Janesville teen accused of firing the gun, a Janesville police lieutenant said.
Lt. Charles Aagaard said it sounded like the shooting victim—a 36-year-old man who lives in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue in Janesville—was stable after police suspect Kenan L. Clemons, 17, shot him on Conde Street near a school.
The injuries to the victim were characterized as life-threatening, according to a previous news release.
Police believe Clemons shot the man multiple times in the torso and arm areas, Aagaard said.
They don’t think Clemons and the man had any prior history of knowing one another, Aagaard said.
Police have not recovered the weapon, which Aagaard said is likely a handgun.
They still are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.
A police news release said the confrontation started when two boys stole a bike from outside the man’s home.
The man followed the boys in his car to the 1900 block of Conde Street, an area next to Lincoln Elementary School.
After police said Clemons shot the man, he and the other boy took the man’s car and fled, according to the release.
Police reported finding the car in Afton at about 5:11 p.m. Saturday, only about 20 minutes after they were first dispatched to the shooting.
Aagaard said they know who the second boy from this incident is, and they want to speak with that person, a juvenile, as a witness.
Those with information may call police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on a smartphone.