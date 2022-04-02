Three minors were arrested on arson and reckless endangerment counts after a fire at the Kohl’s department store at Uptown Janesville on Friday night.
The Janesville fire and police departments responded to a fire call at the store at 5:54 p.m. Friday and were advised of smoke and fire in the bedding department of the store. As they investigated, police came to think the fire had been intentionally set, according to a police news release. After viewing security footage, the police identified three possible suspects, two boys, age 11 and 15 and one girl, age 17.
The three were found walking nearby, and they were detained, interviewed and arrested. The two boys were being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center and the 17-year-old female was booked at the Rock County Jail, according to a police report.
A fire department news release said customers and store employees evacuated the building and that the fire department treated and transported a female customer who was “upset and anxious” after the fire. No other injuries at the scene were reported.
Units on the scene of the fire reported smoke inside the store and a fire in the rear. The fire didn’t spread far thanks to the building’s fire sprinkler system, keeping it at bay until it was fully extinguished by the fire department, according to the news release.
The store sustained smoke and water damage, but it is unclear to what extent. Store employees were stationed outside Sunday to help fulfill online orders, though the store was not open to the public. The employees and a store manager said the store would be closed "indefinitely."
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.