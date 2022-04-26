One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Janesville business Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Police in initial investigation were interviewing employees Tuesday evening in the parking lot outside Precision Drawn Metals, 1345 Plainfield Ave., a metal fabricating plant on Janesville's northeast side where police said a person was fatally shot at about 4:30 p.m.
The victim, who as of Tuesday evening had not been identified, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, Janesville police said in a public Nixle alert.
Janesville police Sgt. Benjamin Thompson said a homicide investigation now is underway. He said authorities could give few other details on the incident other than to say police arrested a person Tuesday evening who authorities believe to be a suspect in the shooting.
Thompson said police arrested the person Tuesday afternoon "in the area of Highway 11 and Highway 213 just outside the city of Janesville."
Thompson said he wasn't immediately able to confirm whether authorities recovered a weapon. He told reporters on scene that police were still trying to learn whether others at the factory witnessed the shooting.
He said police believe the shooting happened inside the factory building.
Police Tuesday evening were keeping the public and news media well back from a group of workers who remained in the parking lot at Precision Drawn Metals while police continued investigating.
The person shot dead apparently is the only victim. Thompson said as of Tuesday afternoon that it was too early to say whether the victim and the person arrested were coworkers or knew each other.
He said police were interviewing employees one at a time to try to piece together more information.
He called the scene an "active homicide investigation."
Thompson said authorities were working to notify family members of the person killed in the shooting, but he said there's no immediate threat to the public.
Thompson said Janesville police plan to give more details at a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
