BELOIT

Police shot and killed a man in Beloit after a chase Tuesday, police said.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski read a statement to news media, saying there are no additional threats to the public resulting from the incident.

Zibolski said the incident started at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive, when a Rock County sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle he believed to be stolen and heard shots fired.

“After a brief pursuit, the suspect fled from the vehicle on foot, and a foot chase ensued,” Zibolski said.

Beloit police responded to assist, and the suspect was located a few minutes later in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue “where he was observed to be armed,” Zibolski said.

“Three Beloit officers fired at the suspect, who received fatal injuries. The suspect was pronounced deceased at 12:25 p.m.,” Zibolski said.

No law enforcement officers were injured, and police would not release the names of the suspect or the officers, Zibolski said.

As is standard procedure, the state Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating, and the three officers will be on administrative duty until the investigation is complete.

The Beloit School District placed three schools—Merrill, Aldrich and Robinson—on soft lockdown during the incident. During a soft lockdown, school continues as normal but nobody is allowed in or out of the building.

Zibolski referred all questions to the Division of Criminal Investigation, which typically releases little or no information until its investigation is complete.

This story will be updated.