ELKHORN

A man convicted of possessing child pornography will be released Thursday into the Elkhorn and Walworth County areas without a home, according to the Elkhorn Police Department.

James G. Wanke, 52, was convicted in Milwaukee County Court in 2006 of five counts of possessing child pornography, court records show.

He also has a 2013 conviction in Walworth County Court for failing to update the sex offender registry. He was sentenced to probation, but it was revoked in 2015 and he was sent to prison.

In the Walworth County case, Wanke listed a Jefferson address and formerly one in Lake Geneva. In a Facebook post notifying the public of Wanke's release from prison, the Elkhorn Police Department said he will be homeless.

Wanke also has other convictions for disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior in public.

Wanke is not wanted by the police, but he will be under GPS monitoring, police said.

“Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated,” Elkhorn police wrote on Facebook. “Further, such abuse could subject those who commit such acts to criminal penalties and potentially end law enforcement’s ability to do community notification.”