TOWN OF NEWARK
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who fled an accident scene.
At 2:38 a.m. Sunday, Rock County Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from the city and town of Beloit and a canine unit from the Janesville Police Department, were called to South Olson Road and West Highway 81 in the town of Newark for a car crash and a possible stabbing, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
At the scene, officers found two men with injuries that needed medical treatment, the news release said. Officials at the Rock County Sheriff's Office declined to say if the injuries were from the car crash or the stabbing.
Both men were taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.
A woman, later identified as Alondra I. Gallardo, 21, left the accident scene on foot, possibly armed with a knife. Police used a canine unit and a drone but could not locate her, the news release said.
The victims were known to Gallardo, and it appears to be an isolated incident. However, additional deputies will patrol the town of Newark, the news release said.
Anyone with information related to either the incident or the whereabouts of Gallardo should call the non-emergency line at the sheriff's office at 608-757-2244.