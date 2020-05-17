JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who fled from police after an attempted traffic stop on Milton Avenue in Janesville.
At 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police officers were doing traffic enforcement on Milton Avenue when they clocked a motorcycle at 60 mph to 70 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to a news release from the police department.
Police turned on their lights and sirens near Milton Avenue and Refset Drive, but the motorcyclist refused to stop.
Police pursued him down Milton Avenue, but the pursuit was later called off.
The motorcycle was a dark-colored sports bike with a Wisconsin motorcycle license plate with lettering similar to “644.” The plate was mounted under the cowl cover/seat and appeared to be damaged and old.
The driver appeared to be a male with average build wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with no visible decals or writing on the back. He wore an all-black motorcycle helmet with a full face shield. The helmet had no decals or designs on it.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Use the free“P3 tips” app to provide crime tips anonymously.
The Janesville Police Department will be conducting a multi-agency traffic enforcement operation next weekend, May 22 to 24. The operation will focus on reckless driving, speeding and equipment violations on the Milton Avenue corridor.