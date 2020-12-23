JANESVILLE
Police are looking for two teenagers they think invaded a south-side home Monday evening and threatened residents with a handgun and baseball bat.
The suspects are Skylar N. Ploof, 18, and Keegan McAdory, 17.
Janesville police responded to the 1000 block of Bouchard Avenue at 5:04 p.m. Residents told police the men robbed them of personal belongings and then damaged a TV and a Christmas tree, according to a news release.
Police said in the news release they identified Ploof and McAdory as suspects during their investigation and are asking the public to help find them.
Anyone with information can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app.
This story will be updated.