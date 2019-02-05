TOWN OF BELOIT—Police surrounded a house and arrested a man on a charge of burglary late Tuesday morning, the Town of Beloit Police Department reported.

Police responded to a 911 call about a man climbing into a home's rear window around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 Block of South Park Avenue, according to a news release.

Town of Beloit officers found forced entry to the home and requested help from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and city of Beloit police, and the home was surrounded, according to the release.

A man leaving the home surrendered without incident, according to the release.

Tyler J. Wright 29, town of Beloit, was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. He was held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.