JANESVILLE

The shooting on Janesville’s south side Thanksgiving morning apparently arose out of a personal dispute.

The man accused in the shooting is Gage L. Holmes, 26, of 830 Harding St., No. 4, Janesville. Holmes is the son of the victim's wife, said Lt. Charles Aagaard of the Janesville police detective bureau.

The victim and his wife are estranged, Aagaard said, and Holmes was upset at how the victim was treating his mother.

The shooting took place in the driveway area of the victim’s home in the 1700 block of South Willard Avenue, Aagaard said. Police were called at 6:33 a.m.

Holmes surrendered himself to police later that day, but he has not been very forthcoming about details of the incident, Aagaard said.

Police arrested Holmes on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Police believe Holmes fired a handgun one time, and the bullet entered and exited the victim’s side. The victim was treated and released at a hospital.

Holmes is being held at the Rock County Jail on a warrant charging him with being in arrears for child support.

Aagaard said it’s likely Holmes will make his initial court appearance and the district attorney’s office will issue formal charges Tuesday.