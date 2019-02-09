01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_2

BELOIT

Beloit police are investigating the death of Janesville man on Beloit’s west side as a homicide, according to a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department.

Beloit police were dispatched at 12:20 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Vine Street for a report of a subject down.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Janesville, died at the scene, according to the post.

No arrests had been made as of 8:20 p.m., said Sarah Millard, director of strategic communications for the police department.

She said police believe the victim and the person who killed him “had a relationship or knew each other in some fashion, and therefore we don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to the community.”

She said the 800 block of Vine Street was closed to traffic for a time and investigators were wrapping up at the scene at 8:20 p.m.

“It’s very preliminary in the investigation at this point,” she said.

Detectives are investigating and request that anyone with information to call 608-757-2244.

