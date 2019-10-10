JANESVILLE

Traffic is starting to clear as Janesville police and fire officials respond to man running in traffic near the intersection of Milton Avenue and Kettering Street, officials said.

According to a Rock County Communications Center official, police and medics were called to the intersection of Milton Avenue and Kettering Street, after a man apparently drove his vehicle off the road, then got out of the vehicle and began running in traffic.

Police and fire department officials, including multiple ambulance and fire department vehicles were called to the scene at about 5:41 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency radio dispatches indicated traffic was being backed up near the interchange, but as of shortly after 6 p.m. traffic was beginning to flow.

No other information was immediately available.