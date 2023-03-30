Police arrested a Beloit man early Thursday after a vehicle pursuit through Rock and Walworth counties that started on Janesville’s north side and later ended on the city’s south side after the man twice drove over stop sticks and collided with police cars trying to box him in, the agencies involved said.
According to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release, a Janesville Police Department officer attempted to stop a red Ford Focus for a traffic violation at about 12:25 a.m. Thursday in the area of Midvale Drive and Wright Road. The vehicle took off before the officer was able to get a description of the vehicle.
A short time later, Capt. Robert Hall of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said the same vehicle was clocked traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 14 in Walworth County. Again the driver did not stop, police said, and the Walworth County deputy provided a vehicle description. With the description, a city of Beloit police supervisor learned the car matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle in Beloit and advised there was probable cause to arrest the possible driver, Cory Bendorf Sasseen, on suspicion of theft, recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of fleeing.
Hall said the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office declared a pursuit and that Walworth County deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol pursued Bendorf Sasseen for about half an hour before Bendorf Sasseen crossed into Illinois, leading to termination of the pursuit.
At about 1:17 a.m., police said, the vehicle reentered Wisconsin, and Beloit police were able to use stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The car was not disabled, however, and kept traveling through Beloit. City police requested assistance from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office after the vehicle left the city limits on County D, according to the Rock County release.
County deputies continued to pursue the vehicle north on County D and requested the Janesville Police Department’s assistance for another round of stop sticks. Deputies also organized a “moving roadblock” to slow the vehicle to a stop.
Capt. Matt Jacobs of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not unheard of for cars to continue on after hitting stop sticks. He said the moving roadblock in conjunction with the driver hitting the stop sticks helped end Thursday morning’s pursuit.
As the vehicle slowed, it struck the three Rock County squad cars boxing it in. The vehicle came to a stop on County D near Rockport Park Drive along the Janesville city limits.
The driver was taken into custody and identified as Bendorf Sasseen. Once the vehicle was stopped, deputies noticed a passenger in the vehicle was having a medical event and
began rendering aid, according to the release. Emergency medical personnel were also called to the scene.
Jacobs said he couldn’t go into detail about what the medical event was but added it was not related to the pursuit or the vehicle crashing into the squad cars.
The sheriff’s office did not say who the passenger was or what their connection to Bendorf Sasseen was. Jacobs said the Rock County Sheriff’s Office was not charging the passenger with any crimes but that he could not speak for other agencies.
There were no injuries during the incident to Bendorf Sasseen or any of the officers involved, police said.
Bendorf Sasseen faces Rock County charges of fleeing, reckless driving, operating after revocation, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated second offense. Walworth County is charging him with fleeing and eluding officers.
