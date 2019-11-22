JANESVILLE

Janesville police reminded residents Friday the best way to prevent theft is by eliminating opportunities to steal.

The police department has recently investigated a slew of thefts from garages and vehicles, according to a news release.

Thieves often look for unlocked cars and garages and take valuable items that can be grabbed quickly, according to the release.

Police offered the following tips to reduce chances of becoming a victim of a theft:

Lock your doors and windows in your home and garage, even when you are home.

Install security lights around your home.

Trim bushes and trees to eliminate hiding places near windows and doors.

Keep vehicle windows and sun roofs rolled up and doors locked.

Park near street lights when parking on the street.

Do not leave keys or IDs in vehicles when parked in your garage.

Suspicious activity can be reported by calling police at 608-757-2244.