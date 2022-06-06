The Janesville Police Department said Monday its officers seized a total of nine guns in three incidents June 4 and 5, according to a news release.
In the first, police searched a home in the 200 block of South Jackson Street after obtaining a warrant Saturday night and found seven firearms: two handguns, a revolver, a shotgun, a rifle and two BB guns. Three people, Aikisha L. Tyler, 45, of Janesville; Jeffrey A. Mahalick, 51, of Joliet, Illinois; and a 42-year old Janesville man who had yet to be formally charged as of Monday night, were arrested on gun and drug charges after the search, police said.
In two traffic stops initiated Sunday for expired vehicle registration, police said in both cases, officers saw drugs in plain view in the cars and later found concealed handguns in both. One stop was made at 3:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Franklin Street, and a 25-year-old Janesville man was arrested. The other was made at 11:52 p.m. at the intersection of Parker Drive and Ba-Wood Lane, and a 23-year-old Janesville man was arrested.
Neither of the men arrested after the Sunday traffic stops had been formally charged in Rock County Court as of Monday night.
