JANESVILLE
A Janesville man is in custody after he outran police in a vehicle while intoxicated and carrying 22 grams of cocaine early Saturday, authorities said.
Janesville police said Chad A. Maum, 36, Janesville, was arrested at around 2:39 a.m. Saturday.
Police said Maum initially fled police when an officer tried to stop Maum’s vehicle near Pearl and Holmes streets in Janesville. Police suspended that pursuit but later located Maum’s vehicle as it was pulling in to a driveway on Rockport Road, the same street where Maum lives, according to reports.
Police indicated that Maum struggled with officers and that attempts to arrest Maum included “various uses of force,” by police, according to the police report.
Maum is suspected of second-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of 22.7 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and felony fleeing an officer.
He was being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court hearing.