BELOIT

Beloit police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of an unidentified 34-year-old man early Saturday in Beloit but had made no arrests as of Saturday night.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Newfield Drive. They said the man was shot outside a home in the area. He was pronounced dead at 4:52 a.m. at Beloit Memorial Hospital, police said.

Police are asking residents to share home security camera footage or other details by calling 608-757-2244 or submitting tips through p3tips.com.

Police also are looking for a large silver SUV and a blue Volkswagen sedan with possible broken windows, said Sarah Millard, Beloit strategic communications director. Both vehicles are believed to be connected to the shooting.

This is the fourth fatal shooting in Beloit this year. The city also has recorded several nonfatal shootings.

Fatal shootings:

On Feb. 9, James Tomten, 21, of Beloit was shot and killed as he sat in an SUV parked in the 800 block of Vine Street. The suspect charged in the case, Jacob Davenport, 38, was acquitted by a Rock County jury Friday.

On March 11, Treron L. White, 21, of Beloit was shot along with Devonta D. Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit and a 15-year-old Beloit youth near Elm Street and Roosevelt Avenue. White died from his injuries. The incident apparently began with a confrontation. A suspect was identified at the time of the shooting, but no charges have been filed.

On Oct. 23, Enrique Ramirez, 19, of Beloit was shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Vine Street and later died. Chet A. Hummell, 30, was arrested in Rockford, Illinois, on Oct. 25 and faces a charge of possessing firearms as a felon. No homicide charges have been filed in the case, according to court records.

Nonfatal shootings:

On April 14, Terey A. Vance, 36, of Beloit was found shot multiple times outside a Beloit bar on Portland Avenue. Daniel T. Blackshear, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the case, according to court records.

On July 5, Diamond J. Rucks, 19, of Beloit is accused of accidentally shooting Nikolai Wasilewski, 20, of Beloit while they were playing with a handgun at a home in the 2000 block of Fairfax Avenue, according to court records. At the time, Wasilewski was on probation for the 2015 accidental shooting death of 17-year-old Marcus Seichter of Beloit, on Dec. 23, 2015, at a home in the 200 block of Eighth Street while they were playing with a handgun.

On Oct. 20, Reginald D. Reed, 50, of Milwaukee was wounded by gunfire in a shooting in the 900 block of Keeler Avenue. Reed suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg in the incident, which occurred around 5:15 a.m. that day, police said.