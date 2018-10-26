LAKE GENEVA

Police in Lake Geneva on Thursday arrested a registered sex offender for making multiple attempts to get three Maryland juveniles to send him naked photos, according to a news release.

Lake Geneva police executed a search warrant at the home of David A. Drummond, 35, of 1124½ Pleasant St., Lake Geneva, and reported finding media storage devices with “numerous images and videos of child pornography,” the news release states.

Drummond told police he had multiple unreported social media accounts, which is a violation of his sex offender registry, according to the release.

On Friday, Judge Phillip Koss ordered Drummond held on a $50,000 cash bond, court records show. Drummond was confined to the Walworth County Jail.

Police referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office three charges of solicitation of child porn, 10 counts of possession of child porn and a single count of violating the sex offender registry, the release states.

Maryland’s Carroll County Sheriff’s Office worked with Lake Geneva police on the investigation. More charges are pending with the investigation, the release states.

