A man is in custody after he fled police in a vehicle during an early-morning chase Monday that spanned at least 4 miles across Janesville.
According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers were called to a “disturbance” complaint near the AmericInn, 3900 Milton Ave., where an unidentified female of an unknown age reported she was “assaulted” and “taken against her will.”
The female told police a man involved in the disturbance had fled the scene. She indicated the man was armed and on drugs, according to the release.
It was not clear whether she was in the vehicle during the pursuit. Police did not name the man in the news release nor did a Janesville police supervisor when asked in an interview Monday. The only additional information the supervisor provided Monday was that the female involved was not injured.
Police spotted the man in a vehicle near the downtown area and tried to stop him near the intersection of Center Avenue and Joliet Street, according to the release.
The man stopped at first but then fled in the vehicle, leading police on a chase through neighborhoods on the city's southwest side, police said.
During the chase, the man used his vehicle to crash intentionally into a police squad car as he tried to evade arrest, according to the release. He then ran off the roadway in the 1800 block of Waterford Place, near the campus of UW-Whitewater at Rock County.
Police tracked down the man and arrested him on counts of operating while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, and fleeing and eluding police.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the female who claimed to have been taken against her will was in the man’s vehicle during the chase by police. The police squad car struck during the chase had minor damage, and the officer driving the vehicle was not injured, police said.
The Janesville police supervisor interviewed Monday said the department is assisting another jurisdiction in the investigation. The supervisor wouldn’t say what the other agency is.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.