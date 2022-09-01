A Madison man has been charged with his seventh OWI after he was arrested in Rock County on Aug. 26, a little more than two months after being prohibited from driving by a Dane County judge.
Stephen J. McDonnell, 54, was arrested after police say he drove to a worksite in the 11000 block of West Stebbinsville Road in the town of Porter. While the charge McDonnell faces is classified as a fifth or sixth offense, his case for a sixth OWI from May is still pending, according to online court records.
Police responded to an OWI complaint at the job site just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26 after the property manager reported an employee showed up to work while under the influence, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court states. McDonnell was found standing next to a black Saab on the front lawn of the property. He told police he hadn’t driven himself to work, the complaint adds.
Part of McDonnell’s bond conditions from the pending OWI prohibit him from operating a motor vehicle or consuming alcohol, online court records show. Previous OWI charges from as late as 2017 had only prohibited him from driving without a valid license.
Two witnesses told police they had seen him drive on the property that afternoon. One witness claimed that McDonnell had yelled at him because of an “old dispute” before putting the car in reverse and driving over a lawn light.
Each of the witnesses said they didn’t see McDonnell consume any alcohol on the worksite. After conducting field sobriety tests, a Rock County Jail nurse performed a blood draw on McDonnell just before 5:15 p.m., the complaint states.
A fifth or sixth OWI is a Class G felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a maximum fine of $25,000 or both.
