A Madison man has been charged with his seventh OWI after he was arrested in Rock County on Aug. 26, a little more than two months after being prohibited from driving by a Dane County judge.

Stephen J. McDonnell, 54, was arrested after police say he drove to a worksite in the 11000 block of West Stebbinsville Road in the town of Porter. While the charge McDonnell faces is classified as a fifth or sixth offense, his case for a sixth OWI from May is still pending, according to online court records.

