JANESVILLE—Janesville police say another, "non-local" law enforcement agency reported tactical gear, a stun gun, handgun ammunition and other police equipment stolen from a vehicle after it apparently was left unlocked on the city's south side.

According to a police alert sent out by Janesville police on Tuesday, a "non-local" law enforcement employee reported that someone stole numerous pieces of police equipment from a vehicle parked in the area of Birdsong and Lapidary lanes, a residential neighborhood on Janesville's far south side.  

