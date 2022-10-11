JANESVILLE—Janesville police say another, "non-local" law enforcement agency reported tactical gear, a stun gun, handgun ammunition and other police equipment stolen from a vehicle after it apparently was left unlocked on the city's south side.
According to a police alert sent out by Janesville police on Tuesday, a "non-local" law enforcement employee reported that someone stole numerous pieces of police equipment from a vehicle parked in the area of Birdsong and Lapidary lanes, a residential neighborhood on Janesville's far south side.
Police think the theft happened sometime between Friday night and Tuesday morning. There apparently was no forced entry to the vehicle. Items reported stolen included:
An olive drab tactical vest with body armor.
A yellow-colored stun gun.
a Motorola radio.
Two pairs of binoculars.
Two Glock handgun magazines with 9 mm ammunition.
Janesville Police Sgt. Dean Sukus said police believe the vehicle had been left unlocked near where the employee lives.
"It was an agency vehicle that they use, and the equipment was in the vehicle and the vehicle was parked in front of a residence."
Sukus declined to disclose which police agency the person who reported the theft works for, saying the release of that information could compromise the safety of the person and their family.
The case remains under investigation, and a police report was not available Tuesday afternoon.
The agency involved is neither a local or county agency, Sukus said.
Sukus said under normal circumstances, police employees are considered "responsible" for securing any equipment and weapons in police vehicles when they're not in use.
He said theft of equipment from a police vehicle "is not something that happens very often."
Police are looking for information in case anyone in the neighborhood has found any of the equipment or noticed someone taking it from the vehicle, Sukus said.
He said enough tactical gear and related equipment went missing in the theft that it's possible someone could use it to impersonate police.
"If they put those things on they would look very much like a police officer or law enforcement official of some type," Sukus said. "We don't want that, and we don't want anybody else's safety compromised because of what's in the hands of a criminal."
Sukus pointed out that although ammunition and a stun gun went missing in the theft, the employee reported no police firearms stolen.
Police are asking anyone with information or who might have witnessed suspicious activity or who might have video or security footage relating to the incident to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip via the P3 app.
