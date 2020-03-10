JANESVILLE

A man accused of assaulting a 15-month-old Janesville girl on Saturday will be charged with first-degree reckless homicide, police said Tuesday.

Steven M. Horan, 30, of Janesville was caring for the girl while the girl's mother was out, and he had been drinking "throughout the day," Lt. Charles Aagaard of the police investigations unit said at a news conference.

Horan was described as the mother's boyfriend. The couple had been together about three months, Aagaard said.

The girl, who reportedly was on artificial life support, was pronounced dead Monday, police said.

Police were called to 526 Eisenhower Ave. on the city's east side early Saturday morning, and because of incorrect information sent to their squad-car computers, officers thought they were responding to a report of a 51-year-old who had no pulse and was not breathing, Chief Dave Moore said.

Moore said officers usually have a moment to brace themselves for what they are about to see, but in this instance, they were not prepared to find a young child who was not breathing.

Officers took over CPR from the mother, who had come home to find her daughter not breathing.

Moore called the incident a "violent assault."

Investigators have no information that an instrument of any kind was used in the assault, Aagaard said.

Moore noted this is the fourth homicide in the city since the start of the year, which he called an anomaly in a city that typically sees one per year.

Moore said police will scrutinize the circumstances in all the homicides, looking for commonalities and possible preventive measures, but none has been identified so far.

The girl, whose name has not been released, died Monday afternoon at Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital and Physician Clinic-Riverside in Rockford, Illinois, Aagaard said.

Aagaard said Tuesday morning police didn't yet have a precise idea of what happened.

An assistant district attorney said in court Monday the child suffered blunt-force trauma and was brain-dead and on life support at the hospital.

Horan remained in the Rock County Jail on Tuesday morning on a $10,000 cash bond.

This story will be updated.